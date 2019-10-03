Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark 4 Mobile prices and specifications

The Tecno Spark 4 was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Tecno Spark 4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark 4.

Tecno Spark 4 Features Tecno Spark 4 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Tecno Spark 4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Tecno Spark 4 in Pakistan.