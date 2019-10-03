Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark 4 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Tecno Spark 4 was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Tecno Spark 4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark 4.
|Tecno Spark 4 Features
|Tecno Spark 4 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Tecno Spark 4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Tecno Spark 4 in Pakistan.
The Tecno Spark 4 was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Tecno Spark 4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark 4.
|Tecno Spark 4 Features
|Tecno Spark 4 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Tecno Spark 4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Tecno Spark 4 in Pakistan.