Thu Oct 03, 2019
Gadgets

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark 4 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

The Tecno Spark 4 was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Tecno Spark 4 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Tecno Spark 4.

Tecno Spark 4 FeaturesTecno Spark 4 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.52 inches (16.56 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Tecno Spark 4 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Tecno Spark 4 in Pakistan.

