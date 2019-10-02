In pictures: Naomi Osaka buys Nick Jonas' luxury LA mansion

While the news of Nick Jonas selling his Beverly Hills mansion was rife already, what fans did not know about the sale was who the mysterious person was who purchased the chic and stylish residence.

A report by Variety lifted the veils off the mystery celebrity buyer and fans were taken aback to find that it was none other than tennis champ Naomi Osaka who paid $6.9 million for the Los Angeles mansion.

The world number four, who was born in Japan and raised in Florida, had acquired the property shortly after Jonas tied the knot to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra last year in December.

It was revealed further that the singer had bought the house for $6.5 million only a year back and had suffered a financial loss owing to taxes and realtor fee as he couldn’t sell the property for more than $6.9 million.

The mansion, on the other hand, is located high up in the mountains at the celebrity neighbourhood and spans over 4,000 square feet, boasting of a library, a minimalist kitchen, a dining area, a spa-like bathroom, a private gym, a guesthouse, a family room and a variety of other interesting spaces.



