Live

Amir draws first blood, sends Fernando packing

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI at the National Stadium Karachi.



Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando opened the innings for Sri Lanka whereas Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Amir struck the first blow in just the third over, making Fernando (4) nick one back to Sarfaraz Ahmed at the total score of 13.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made two changes to his starting eleven, with the injured Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim been replaced by Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz respectively.



Sri Lanka have made three changes to the side, with debutant wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka replacing Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Angelo Perera and Lakshan Sandakan coming in for Oshanda Fernando and Isuru Udana.



Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match of the series was abandoned due to rain and waterlogged outfield.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari



Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep

With additional reporting by Faizan Lakhani

