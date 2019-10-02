Michael Holding urges PCB to remove stigma of fear

Former West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding, on Tuesday has said that Pakistan must get rid of stigma attached to security if they want international teams to start visiting the country again.

The commentator, who is in Karachi for a private visit, addressed to journalists in his hotel lobby in Karachi and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and government to convince other boards and teams to play in the country, adding that the job would not be easy.

“I would love to see other teams return to Pakistan,” he said.

“You know people are going to be afraid to come to Pakistan, they’ve heard so many stories. It is up to PCB and the government to try and convince teams and other boards that it is safe coming to the country,” he added.

“You’ll have to prove that everything is fine and when they (other teams) do come like the Sri Lanka team, it would show every one that everything is fine and that they’re well taken care of and I am sure other teams will come,” he said.

“There have been stigma attached to the certain countries, there is no two way about it, when Australia was in England, there was bombings in London, the Australians didn’t go back, so you know there are stigmas attached to certain countries, and it is important that you find ways to get over those stigmas,” Holding suggested.

'Anything can happen'

The former Windies bowler great arrived in Karachi last week and since then has been visiting different areas of the city as well as cricket stars.

When asked about his experience, he said said that the country was treating him well and that he roamed the streets of the metropolis with no fear.

“I have walked on the streets, gone into restaurants, sat down with people and did not feel uncomfortable.”

“But that doesn’t mean something cannot happen. Something can happen anywhere in the world, I go back to my home in Jamaica and something happens to me, so it’s just the matter of people being assured that whatever is being done is the best can be done, you have US presidents that have been assassinated and they have the best protection ever," he said.

"So, you tell people that nothing will ever happen, give them the best protection possible, and people will get more confident,” he concluded.

'I don't blame cricketers who try to earn more'

The former fast bowler did not hold back when he asked to share his views on fast bowlers retiring early from red-ball cricket.

He said the lifespan of player has shortened and credited it to the excess amount of cricket that they play. Added to this, he said that players are driven for monetary benefit and hence extend their career by opting for short format games.

“A lot of fast bowlers are retiring early because they've played so much cricket.

"I played test cricket for 12 years, I missed two years because of Kerry Packer, so I played 60 matches. That’s an average of 6 per year. These guys are playing 14 to 15 test matches per year, plus other forms of cricket,” Holding highlighted.

“How long are you expected to last playing that much of cricket, they can’t last. So, they know that they have a short career, no sportsman can play a sport for 30 or 40 years like people in an office that can work that long,” said the former bowler.

“I am not blaming them. I am never going blame a cricketer trying to extend his earning par, you can’t do that,” he added.

Holding takes a dig at Mohammad Amir

When asked about Mohammad Amir's recent performances, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that there has been a decline the fast bowler's performance since his return, but added that people must not forget the number of catches that had been dropped off his bowling since his comeback.

“I see a slight decline in his (Mohammad Amir) performance because in 2010 Amir could swing the bowl back into the right hander at will. After his return from his suspension, he seemed to be struggling” he said.

“Yes, his return is not as good as people would like, but he can't bowl and take the catch, somebody has to grab the catches. I want people to remember and go back and look at the films and videos of catches that were dropped off Mohammad Amir.

Every match that I have seen, a catch or two were dropped off of him,” the Test veteran said.

'Jofra Archer's future looks great'

Talking about England’s bowling sensation Jofra Archer, an optimistic Holding suggested that the 24-year-old Barbados bowler has a good future ahead of him.

“Nobody becomes great in his first year or two years of playing test cricket but I think he could be a great fast bowler," Holding suggests.

"He has got everything that you need, he has a nice smooth rhythmical action, he has pace and I am sure if he’s taken care of, he’ll have a very long career,” he spoke about Barbados born player.