Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for cricket legend Michael Holding in Karachi

KARACHI: The former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Sunday hosted a dinner for the West Indian cricket icon Michael Holding at his residence in Karachi.

The legendary cricketer is currently in Pakistan on a private visit to let the world know that the tell-tale stories of problems in Pakistan are not true and the atmosphere is a lot safer than people could perceive.



The former West Indian great is having a great time in Karachi and enjoying a taste of some traditional food of the country. He is accompanied by Caribbean cricket commentator Barry Wilkinson.



A day after having Haleem and Biryani at a Majlis in Karachi, Holding was hosted by former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi at his residence in DHA.



Afridi, who is known for his remarkable hospitality, treated Michael Holding with traditional Pashtun food and the former West Indian legend loved it.



Afridi also tweeted photos of hosting Michael Holding, they were also joined by another former Pakistan captain, Saeed Anwar.

“A real honor to host the legendary Michael Holding for a dinner at home. Thank you, Dr. Kashif, for arranging Michael's visit to Karachi. Also, thank you to Saeed Anwar for joining us. Great to have some legends visit me,” Afridi posted on his Twitter profile.



The 65-year-old veteran of 60 Tests and 102 ODIs arrived in Karachi last week. Since then he has been visiting different places in the town.



Earlier, the pacer was spotted with fans in a local shopping mall of the city. He was also hosted by former cricketers Sikandar Bakhat and Zaheer Abbas in Karachi.

The former world cup winner is also expected to attend the third One-day International (ODI) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National Stadium in Karachi on October 2.

The gesture by Holding and Sri Lankan team to support Pakistan and its cricket is being seen as precursor to other teams’ visit to this country in future.