close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Justin Bieber posts new wedding pics with heartfelt caption for wife Hailey

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber, who tied the knote with Hailey Baldwin for the second time in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, has shared two stunning new wedding photos with heart-melting caption.

Justin and Hailey live in hearts of millions of their fans who always want to see them together. The couple's latest posts prove that the y are made for each other.

Sharing two adorable wedding images with wife Haeiley Bieber, Justin wrote in the caption of his new Instagram: "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber." 

View this post on Instagram

Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Hailey took no time to respond in the same romantic way and replied in the comments, "forever with my favorite human."

Justin shared a few other images earlier this morning with Hailey.

Latest News

More From Entertainment