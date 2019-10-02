Justin Bieber posts new wedding pics with heartfelt caption for wife Hailey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber, who tied the knote with Hailey Baldwin for the second time in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, has shared two stunning new wedding photos with heart-melting caption.
Justin and Hailey live in hearts of millions of their fans who always want to see them together. The couple's latest posts prove that the y are made for each other.
Sharing two adorable wedding images with wife Haeiley Bieber, Justin wrote in the caption of his new Instagram: "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber."
Hailey took no time to respond in the same romantic way and replied in the comments, "forever with my favorite human."
Justin shared a few other images earlier this morning with Hailey.
