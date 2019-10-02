Justin Bieber posts new wedding pics with heartfelt caption for wife Hailey

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber, who tied the knote with Hailey Baldwin for the second time in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, has shared two stunning new wedding photos with heart-melting caption.

Justin and Hailey live in hearts of millions of their fans who always want to see them together. The couple's latest posts prove that the y are made for each other.

Sharing two adorable wedding images with wife Haeiley Bieber, Justin wrote in the caption of his new Instagram: "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber."





Hailey took no time to respond in the same romantic way and replied in the comments, "forever with my favorite human."

Justin shared a few other images earlier this morning with Hailey.