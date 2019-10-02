Joker star Joaquin Phoenix opens up about his girlfriend Rooney Mara

The Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix has revealed that his girlfriend Rooney Mara is the only girl he had ever looked up on the Internet.

Jocker star Joaquin Phoenix, who usually avoids speaking on his relationship with Rooney Mara and keeps it fiercely private, got candid about her during an interview and revealed some interesting fact relating to his ladylove.

The actor believed that his rumoured fiancée hated him when they shot for 'Her'(2013) but eventually found out that Rooney was just shy and actually liked him too. "She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online," Joaquin revealed.



Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have appeared together in two films - 'Her' (2013) and 'Mary Magdalene' (2018) and stunned their fans with outstanding performance.

The lovely couple first romantically linked in early 2017. It was only a couple of months later that the pair confirmed their blossoming romance. In May 2019, rumours became rife that Joaquin and Rooney were engaged, given the huge diamond ring spotted on 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2012) star's engagement finger.



However, both the stars have neither confirmed nor denied the engagement speculations but are instead packing on the PDA on the red carpet for the 44-year-old actor's latest outing, 'Joker'.

Mara accompanied her man at the TIFF premiere as well as the LA premiere of the Todd Philips directorial.