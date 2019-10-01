Foreign funding case: ECP adjourns hearing till Oct 10

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday submitted the details of 23 accounts to the scrutiny committee under the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in relation to the foreign-funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP's three-member bench examined the proceedings of the special committee constituted for the scrutiny of foreign funding. The commission — headed by Chief Election Commission (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan — heard the arguments on various applications submitted by the PTI to the scrutiny committee with request to take notice of its concerns.

The PTI's counsel, Saqlain Haider Advocate, informed the commission that the scrutiny parameters were not observed by the committee as per Supreme Court's judgement.

Wrong information was circulated without any confirmation in media about the said 23 accounts, Haider said, adding that all such things politically damaged the party's position.

The PTI counsel informed the bench that all required information pertaining to the accounts had been submitted to the committee. He appealed that the court may take notice of information being leaked to the media.

He said the PTI had submitted all details to the scrutiny committee but it violated its mandate and made direct contacts with the banks to get information.

He further noted that during committee’s proceedings, Akbar S Babar — with malafide intention — had tried to defame the party through media while sharing wrong information about the party's funding.

When the case was in the committee, media hype was created against the ruling party regarding the foreign-funding case, the PTI counsel said. There was an issue of leakage of information on basis of the documents submitted to the scrutiny committee, he informed.

The advocate further said several programmes were telecast on media on the PTI's alleged foreign funding.

Counsel of complainant Akbar S Babar, Ahmad Hassan Advocate, denied any involvement on wrong sharing of information. He clarified that they always talked on facts rather taking matters personally.

The ECP reserved its judgement on four petitions by the PTI related to the issue of foreign funding and adjourned the hearing until October 10.