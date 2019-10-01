Shamoon Abbasi’s film 'Durj' banned by censor boards across the country

KARACHI: Actor-turned-producer Shamoon Abbasi’s upcoming film 'Durj', which was expected to be released on October 18, has been banned by censor boards across the country.

The actor had recently shared the release date of his film on his Facebook account, saying that the film will hit cinemas worldwide on October 11 and in Pakistan it would be released on October 18.

The censor boards across the country have imposed a complete ban on the film but have not issued any statement on why the film has been banned.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Ismail said, “(Durj) based on true events about the heinous crime of cannibalism occurred in Pakistan and various parts of the world in the past, is shaping up to be a big hit despite being one of the darkest mainstream movies to hit screens in years.”

The actor had also said that multiple stars had turned down his offer to work in the films due to high temperatures in shoot locations and mountain scenes in the film.



The actor is yet to comment on the ban imposed on his film.