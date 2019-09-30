Shah Rukh Khan’s Jordanian lookalike sets the internet on fire

'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan fans have been going crazy after they found another version of their beloved pinup all the way in Jordan.

Recently, a Mumbai-based celebrity photographer shared pictures of a man who looks exactly like Shah Rukh Khan and, since then, social media users have been in absolute awe over the uncanny resemblance.

The man, who is gaining loads of eyeballs for being a King Khan lookalike, hails from Jordan and is a professional photographer named Akram Al Issawi.

In a series of images, Issawi can be seen striking poses like the ‘Dilwale’ star, while in another picture, he is seen donning a suit and sunglasses, recreating a look similar to that of King Khan.

"The amazing resemblance.. well it is Jordan-based photographer #akramaleissawi," the Indian photojournalist captioned the image.

Fans were left dumbfounded over the similarities between the two.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Zero’ co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.