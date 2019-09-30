Sindh bans plastic bags, notification issued

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a notification banning single-used plastic bags, announced the Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Senator Murtaza Wahab Monday.

In a notification, dated September 27, the government of the province invoked the Sindh Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products and the Sindh Environment Protection Act 2014. The provincial government “is pleased to impose complete ban on the manufacturing, sales, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes,” read the notification tweeted by the Senator.

The ban goes into effect from October 1.

The government further directed the use instead of oxo-biodegradable plastic, which is known to degrade in the open environment, and is seen as an environment-friendly replacement of single-use plastic packaging.

On August 14, Islamabad became the first city in Pakistan to declare itself free from polythene bags. The advisor to the prime minister on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, said plastic bags have become a menace for the country. He further added that every individual in Pakistan used nearly 300 plastic bags per year.