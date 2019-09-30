Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan

ISTANBUL: Turkey has started construction of a naval warship for Pakistan, state-owned Anadolu Agency report Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a dual ceremony commissioning a new Turkish naval ship while starting construction of a ship set to be sold to Pakistan Navy.

The warship commissioned for the Turkish navy is named TCG Kinaliada while the one being built for Pakistan is named MILGEM, according to the report.



Pakistan had signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships from Turkey in July 2018.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and President Erdogan cut the first metal plate of the first of the four MILGEM Ada class corvette during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Erdogan said that he hoped that Pakistan would benefit from the naval warship that was being provided to it by Turkey.



"Our navy, rich with glorious victories, is carrying this legacy into the future by further strengthening it," he was quoted as saying. He added that Turkey was proud of the accomplishments of the defense sector.

MILGEM anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from the radar will further enhance the defense capability of the Pakistan Navy.

While two corvettes will be built in Turkey, the next two will be built in Pakistan through technology transfer.