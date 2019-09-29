Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid rocks the runway with sister Bella Hadid

Two of the chicest sisters in the fashion scene Gigi and Bella Hadid are dropping jaws at the Paris Fashion Week as they set the ramp on fire with their heart-stopping attires.

The duo stepped on the ramp rocking their looks as they sported a plunging rust-coloured mesh blouse with a pair of brown patch-worked pants.

Gigi rocked a pair of yellow shoes with minimal accessories with a medallion necklace and her hair down whereas her younger sister made hearts melt with her 70’s glam look.

Bella donned a yellow open blazer top with high-waist harem pants and vintage style sunglasses and printed heels, keeping her hair up in a bun.

