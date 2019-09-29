Ali Zafar covers John Lennon's iconic 'Imagine' as per 'social media trends'





Pakistan's acclaimed singer Ali Zafar presented his rendition of British legendary singer John Lennon's hit song ‘Imagine’ tweaking it as per contemporary trends on social media.

The 39-year-old ‘Teefa in Trouble’ star turned to his social media and shared a video of him vocalizing the all-time hit song.

"Imagine there’s no twitter… Imagine there’s no cellphone… Nothing to hold or look at while your parents talk to you, Imagine all the people living in the real world", read the lyrics of the rendition that goes to portray the growing obsession of the youth with social media.

The ‘Kill Dil’ actor posted the video on Twitter saying: "‘Imagine’ by John Lennon, one of my fav songs, tweaked a bit as per contemporary social media trends. Hope you like it @johnlennon wherever you are," he said, adding that: "Yo! don’t delete my account after this @Twitter."

Soon after the video was posted, netizens were quick to laud the singer for promoting the thoughts of peace activist John Lennon who lent vocals to the original song.



One of the fans wrote, “Imagine if we all regained the art of a simple conversation,” while another remarked: “Imagine a world where you are free to imagine. Decoding: no social media to hijack our imagination.”











