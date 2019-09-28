Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood pictures are making hearts melt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been making hearts swoon with his charm and charisma, but his childhood pictures making rounds on the internet have been nothing short of a treat for fans, courtesy of his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Turning to Instagram, the veteran showered love on her superstar son as he marked his 37th birthday by posting some old photos that have been garnering quite a lot of eyeballs.

Along with the endearing pictures of the actor as a child, Neetu wrote a heartfelt caption saying: “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes, the birthday gift was a big one !!!”

She further added: “Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!!”

The actor rang in his 37th on Friday at his Mumbai residence with Alia Bhatt by his side and several of Bollywood bigwigs joining him.

