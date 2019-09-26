Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara with a heart-touching note

Megastar Akshay Kumar, despite leading the industry with his back-to-back hit films, makes sure not to miss any milestones of his children either, setting aside his hectic work routine.

The 52-year-old ‘Mission Mangal’ actor dedicated an endearing and heart-melting post to his little princess, Nitara, who marked her seventh birthday on Thursday.

The actor penned moving and emotional words for his daughter, saying: “She’s happiest when she’s in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always. Happy birthday darling, Nitara.”

Along with the note, Akshay shared an adorable shot of the two from their recent trip to England, where they celebrated birthdays of the megastar himself on September 9 and his son Aarav on September 14.

