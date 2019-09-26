Ashton Kutcher deletes tweet about marriage to Demi Moore

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher is choosing silence when it comes to his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Moore in her new memoir, “Inside Out”, spoke about Kutcher’s infidelity and opened up about the trauma she went through when she miscarried their child. The two divorced soon after.

The actor had not spoken up about his former wife’s memoir, until Tuesday. He took to Twitter to write: “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

Kutcher and Moore married in 2005 and divorced eight years later. Moore, the mother of three children from her previous marriage, was 15 years older than Kutcher. The actor later tied the knot with Mila Kunis, his co-star from 'That 70s Show'. The couple has two children.

Kutcher’s tweet, it seems, comes in response to Moore appearing on the show, 'Good Morning America', to talk about their former marriage. In the interview, she told the host that while she was with Kutcher she felt a “lost” sense of herself. In another interview, she detailed how she found out the actor was cheating on her through a Google alert.