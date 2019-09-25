Meera undergoes 'major surgery' at Dubai hospital

Popular Pakistani film actress Meera underwent a 'major surgery' on Wednesday at a private hospital in Dubai, her husband Captain Naveed told Geo News.

The film star's health deteriorated last week, and she was hospitalised for multiple medical tests after she complained of pain in her stomach.

The actress was discharged from the hospital days later, with sources saying that doctors had advised her to seek an operation for her condition.

But, speaking to Geo News on Wednesday, Meera's husband Captain Naveed revealed that she has undergone 'a major operation' today and that she is presently in the recovery room following the surgery.

"Meera was quite unwell. She has undergone a major surgery . The surgery has been completed and she in in recovery," he said.



"Meera will be kept in the hospital for four or five more days," said Captain Naveed, declining to give any further details about the exact nature of Meera's medical condition or the operation she has undergone.

Images showed Meera having dinner with family and friends on Tuesday, the night before the operation and her condition appeared to be stable.

Meera was previously hospitalised on September 16 after, according to sources, she complained of abdominal pain and burning sensations on her skin.

The ‘Baaji’ actor had then revealed to her fans on social media that she was admitted to the American Hospital in Dubai and was under examination.

She had asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery.