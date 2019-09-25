'Laal Kabootar' actor Ahmed Ali Akbar bags international award for 'Best Actor'

Famed Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has bagged an international award for ‘Best Actor’ at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his stellar performance in the acclaimed movie ‘Laal Kabootar’.



Sharing the ecstatic news, actor Ahmed Ali Akbar turned to Instagram and posted:

"Truly honoured to have won Best Actor at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for Laal Kabootar."

Released under the banner of Geo Films, ‘Laal Kabootar’ was recently selected as Pakistan’s official entry to the Oscars this year.



A Karachi-based crime thriller, ‘Laal Kabootar’ chronicles the life of a woman setting out to avenge the murder of her husband.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by the critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year.