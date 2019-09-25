Maryam Nawaz sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas were sent to jail on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case by an Accountability Court, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The accused appeared before the court after the expiry of their physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested a 15-day extension in the remand of the PML-N leader who was arrested along with her cousin last month.

During today’s hearing, NAB’s investigating officer Hafiz Asadullah said the request for an extension was made on the grounds that more time was required to investigate the case.



The NAB investigating officer told the court that during the investigation they unearthed an agreement regarding the division of the family assets.

“The shares were divided between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Kulsoom and Shamim Begum,” he told the court.

Asadullah further said, according to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's record, in 2008, Chaudhry Sugar Mills shares were valued at Rs26.2 million, however, during the probe, the investigators identified a difference of nearly Rs1 million.