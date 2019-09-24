Tyler Cameron finds an apartment in NYC as romance heats up with Gigi Hadid

As things heat up between supermodel Gigi Hadid and her new rumoured beau Tyler Cameron, the latest intel reveals the two are now closer than ever as the latter finally found an apartment closer to his ladylove.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the 24-year-old diva will soon be closer than ever with her new love interest, reality star Tyler Cameron as the latter has officially found a new apartment in New York City.

The report further reveals that Tyler finalized an apartment in the Big Apple’s Lower East Side as the romance intensifies between the two.

Gigi Hadid has been spotted on multiple occasions in the past with the model, with their recent outing being just last month.

On the other hand, the beauty queen’s ex-flame Zayn Malik has been riding soul ever since they parted ways last year.