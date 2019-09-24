Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 24 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in north eastern and southern parts of the country and likely to intensify in coming days.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Mirpur khas, Hyderabad division and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated in Mirpur khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Division, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain wind thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpur khas and Shaheed Benazirabad division.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Karachi (University Road 20, Jinnah Terminal 15, A/P 12, Surjani Town 02, Landhi, Nazimabad, Faisal Base 01, Masror Base Trace), Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Turbat 43°C, Lasbella, Nokkundi 42°C.