PCB warns registered cricketers from participating in ‘unapproved tournaments’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has warned all registered cricketers from participating in “disapproved cricket”.

The PCB has issued here on Monday a statement saying: "The new PCB Constitution, which came into effect from August 19, replaces the former Regional Cricket Associations (RCA) and District/Zonal Cricket Associations with Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations (DCA), respectively.

"Therefore, any subsequent tournament(s) organised by the defunct RCAs or DCAs/Zones or any of their former office bearers falls strictly under the ambit of 'disapproved cricket'.

The statement added: "Applications for organising private tournaments can be made under 'PCB rules for private cricket events' available on PCB’s official website."

It further stated that all registered cricketers are advised to refrain from taking part in such tournaments, which are not recognised and approved by the PCB.

The PCB warned that appropriate action may be initiated against such cricketers who continue to participate in disapproved cricket.