PM Imran to meet President Donald Trump today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a week-long visit to the US, would hold an important meeting with President Donald Trump today during which the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) would come under discussion.

The meeting is scheduled a day after Donald Trump attended a rally organised by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi amid massive anti-India protests in the city of Houston.

This would be the second meeting between the two leaders since July, where the US president offered to mediate on Kashmir dispute. Trump also held telephone talks with the leaders of Pakistan and India in August amid lockdown in IoK.

Today, the prime minister will also meet with his British counterpart Boris Johnson over breakfast, and later Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will call on the PM.

Other important engagements of PM Imran include meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, World Bank President David Malpass and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The prime minister will also address the Council of Foreign Relations today.

The premier is also scheduled to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York.