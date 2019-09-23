PM Imran’s complete schedule in US

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the United States on Sunday to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his week-long stay he would hold important meetings with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

Today's meeting (September 23)

PM Imran would meet President Trump today during which the prime minster would apprise him about the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Where is the prime minister staying?

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be staying at The Roosevelt Hotel in New York. This iconic 20-storey Italian Renaissance-style hotel has been the choice of stay for most Pakistani leaders in the past, when visiting the American city. A key reason is that the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is a major shareholder since the last 39 years.

The Roosevelt was first erected in 1924 in tribute to the former US President Theodore Roosevelt. Usually, Pakistani head of states stay on the 17th or 15th floor of the hotel.

How long is his stay?

The prime minister will be in New York for six days, between September 21-27.

On September 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be attending the Climate Summit, convened by the UN Secretary-General with the theme, ‘Climate Action Summit 2019: A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win.’

On the same day, he will also be speaking at the US-think tank, the Council on Foreign Relations.

On September 24 and 25, he will be participating in the UN high-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

On September 26, the UNGA will hold a high-level dialogue on financing for development, where PM Imran will also be present.

Later in the day, he will be stopping at the think tank, the Asia Society, for an address and a discussion.

The prime minister will also speak at an event co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan. Furthermore, a trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Finally, on September 27, the prime minister will address the United Nations General Assembly.

Who is traveling with the prime minister?

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi; the Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Bukhari; Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque; Commerce Minister, Abdul Razak Dawood and the Advisor to the PM on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

What else is planned for September 27?

At the time the prime minister is addressing the UNGA, it has been decided to gather political and social activists outside the UN headquarters in New York to protest the human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.