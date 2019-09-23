Television´s best and brightest shine on Emmys red carpet

LOS ANGELES: Both the looks and the temperature were red-hot Sunday on the Emmys red carpet, where Hollywood´s top stars battled the heat and humidity to bring their fashion A-game.



The mercury soared past 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), and US network Fox -- which is broadcasting television´s answer to the Oscars -- deployed ceiling fans in the arrivals area to try to keep the glitterati from sweating through their gowns.

Metallics had a big moment -- from traditional gold and silver to blue and pastel pink. But so did white-hot glamour, and pops of color for the men.

The following is a look at the trends spotted at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles:

- All that glitters is (fashion) gold -

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs Maisel") are battling over the Emmy for best actress in a comedy, and they both looked ready for their close-up.

Louis-Dreyfus, who will become the most decorated performer in Emmys history if she wins her ninth acting trophy, glittered in gold while Brosnahan, last year´s winner, went for a sparkling blue Elie Saab number.

Others getting in on the metallics trend: Ava DuVernay, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash, Chrissy Metz and Laura Linney.

- Black and white -

On television, Jodie Comer plays an assassin with a killer fashion sense on "Killing Eve." As one of Sunday´s nominees in the best lead actress in a drama category, she slayed in a white Tom Ford gown with a deep V neckline and a high slit.

Patricia Arquette, a nominee for her work on the true crime drama "Escape from Dannemora," also adopted the all-white look.

But some like Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder") and Catherine O´Hara ("Schitt´s Creek") went for ever-chic black-and-white looks.

And Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects") went for a sheer black Fendi gown.

- Quest for the Emmy throne -

HBO´s blood-soaked fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" is tipped for a big night Sunday, and its many stars made sure they were dressed for the moment.

Peter Dinklage, already a three-time winner for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, and with a chance for a fourth trophy, looked ready for his close-up in a sleek black tux with a long tie.

Gwendoline Christie, a nominee after she submitted her own tape, looked regal in a red and cream Gucci gown that looked Westeros-ready.

The mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke, got the memo about the weather -- her indigo Valentino gown was barely there with a daring plunging neckline and a bow sash.

- Politics and fashion -

Political messages on the red carpet are nothing new, and transgender actress/activist Laverne Cox, a nominee for her work on "Orange Is The New Black," did not miss her moment.

Her rainbow clutch said "Oct 8. Title VII. Supreme Court" -- a reference to an upcoming case on the high court´s docket about whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to anti-LGBT discrimination.

On her arm was Chase Strangio, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. Around Strangio´s neck was a large necklace that read: "TRANS."

"We want everyone to tell their friends and families about this case," Cox said.

- The boys of (late) summer -

It´s hard for the other men to best Billy Porter for straight-up swag.

Porter, the star of FX´s underground dancehall show "Pose" and the first openly gay black man to be nominated for best actor in a drama, stunned red carpet watchers at the Oscars earlier this year in a velvet tuxedo gown.

On Sunday, he went with a black-silver pinstriped suit by Michael Kors, an outsized black hat with a decidedly "Old Town Road" vibe, and giant platform shoes.

"I have always loved fashion and I´m so happy to have the place to do it," he told E! network.

As for the rest of Hollywood´s A-list men, they hit the red carpet with some game, eschewing basic black for a rainbow of color.

Sterling K Brown, a 2017 winner for best actor in a drama for "This Is Us" and a nominee again this year, rocked a Brioni red jacket and bowtie -- and sunglasses, while co-star and fellow nominee Milo Ventimiglia donned a gray velvet jacket with black lapels.

James van der Beek of "Dawson´s Creek" fame went for a daring double-breasted salmon velvet jacket.