Brad Pitt reveals if we will ever see him in a WWE ring

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt may have had ample success over the years playing varying characters from all walks of life, but the actor in real life is poles apart from the reel life.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley while he was promoting his upcoming film ‘Ad Astra’, the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor was asked if he would one day see himself inside a WWE ring, to which he uttered a hilarious reply.

"Oh, you're talking about actually getting in a fight? Really? Hell no! (laughs) Yeah, no! I'll be a participant? No. I'll spectate. Can you imagine? What a disaster! Oh My God!,” he said while letting out a chuckle.

The actor is known to have taken up a modest path of late, after Oscar buzz surrounding his 2019 performances sparked.

Addressing that, he stated: "Oh, man. I’m gonna abstain. I mean, you never know, and it’s really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone whether it’s now or a decade from now. I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story and a shackling thing to focus on.”