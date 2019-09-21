Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series: Tickets go on sale

Tickets for upcoming ODI and T201 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are on sale, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced "The online sale of tickets will commence from 20 September and cricket fans can buy these online from www.yayvo.com, while select outlets of TCS will commence sales a day later, on 21 September".

Prices



For the Karachi 27 and 29 September and 2 October ODIs, the PCB has retained the same price as HBL PSL 2019 play-off matches, ranging from PKR500 to PKR3000.

Tickets for Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosures have been retained at PKR500; prices for Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan Enclosures have been kept at PKR1,000; Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas are valued at PKR2,000; while tickets for Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures will be available at PKR3,000.

Similarly, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices for the Lahore T20Is, which will be played on 5, 7 and 9 October. These are:

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures (PKR500), AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures (PKR1,500), Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures (PKR3,000) and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures (PKR5,000).

As per past practice, a fan will be able to purchase up to a maximum of 5 tickets on his / her CNIC, while the PCB, in collaboration with its partner, has used a ticket print material and technology that cannot be replicated or reproduced, thus, guaranteeing all valid ticket-holders will access to the enclosures of their choice.