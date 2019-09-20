Brad Pitt believes in longevity of the film rather than the box office opening

Brad Pitt is having a moment in the culture with the Oscar buzz surrounding two of his movies – Quentin Tarantino's ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and space epic ‘Ad Astra’.

While all other actors wait for their box office opening, the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ star doesn’t pay much heed towards the debut gross and is much interested in the longevity of the film.

In a recent interview to GQ journalist Zach Baron, Pitt opened up about his views on the success of the James Gray-directed space adventure.

Pitt remarked: “Well, for the financiers, whether it be studio or independent, that will be monetary. And most of our films, which I feel is a mistake, get defined by the opening weekend. They’ll say it’s a hit or it’s a miss. But all of my favorite films, I found them well after the fact.”

“I guess that doesn’t answer my fiduciary responsibility. But it does! Actually, I disagree with that. Because I’m looking at the film: Does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years? Could it still have legs? Could it still be around? History is rife with films that we love today that were abysmal bombs’ on their opening weekend. And we find them later, or we catch up with them,” the renowned Disney movies producer further added.