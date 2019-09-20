Above 1,300 child sexual abuse cases reported in Pakistan within six months

Horrific details entailing incidents of child sexual abuse in Pakistan have emerged in a report compiled by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sahil recently.

As per the report, as many as 1300 children have had to face sexual abuse of some kind in the last six months in Pakistan.

The report by NGO specifically took into consideration the incidents of sexual violence against children between January and June this year and concluded that the almost a shocking 1,304 cases had been reported during the mentioned period.

It went on to add that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind between Jan-Jun 2019.

The report revealed that there had been 652 report cases in Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, whereas, 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Azad Kashmir and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report further mentioned that as many as 50 children became victims of sexual abuse in Lahore alone.

It was also revealed that as many as 12 minor girls and boys suffered sexual abuse in Madrassahs.