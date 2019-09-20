Apple rolls out iOS 13: Here is all you want to know

A day before launch of iPhone11, iPhone 11Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple has released iOsS 13, the thirteenth major release of the iOS mobile operating system developed by the company , in order to make your iPhone faster, smarter and more secure.

According to Cnet, new update will include the gesture-based QuickPath keyboard, a tool to block unknown callers, new photo-editing tools and a dedicated dark mode.

It also includes new Maps tools, Sign In with Apple security features and an ability to customize Memoji avatars.

With this new update, Apple plans to engage Google's Android 10 in a never-ending battle for the most powerful, private and easy-to-use OS, Cnet reported.

Despite Android being on 90 percent of the world's phones, Apple seems to have its work cut out for it to maintain its status amid decline in Iphone sales.

Things to do before you install

According to the report, iOS 13 released on September 19 for the iPhone and iPod touch. iPadOS will launch on Tuesday, September 24.

You are advised to get your iPhone ready before the update is available--Software updates usually show up around 10: 00 AM.

Remove old apps and create a current back up of your phone so that when the iOS is launched, you are able to install it instantly.

List of devices that will run iOS 13 and iPadOS 13:

iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro

iPhone XS Max 11-inch iPad Pro

iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPhone 8 iPad (6th generation)

iPhone 8 Plus iPad (5th generation)

iPhone 7 iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPhone 7 Plus iPad Mini 4

iPhone 6S iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPhone 6S Plus iPad Air 2

iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th generation)