Brad Pitt speaks up about Weinstein row after he allegedly harassed ex-fiancee Gwenyth Paltrow

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt had once put his fame and glory at stake when he confronted the infamous media mogul Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly harassed his ex-fiancée Gwenyth Paltrow.

While the ‘Iron man’ starlet had earlier spoken publicly about the incident, the ‘Fight Club’ actor also came forth shedding light on the altercation.

In a chat with CNN, the 55-year-old said that in that specific moment he felt like "just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground."

He went on to add: "I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because she (Paltrow) was going to do two films."

He further expressed his views on the entire Weinstein fiasco that fuelled the global #MeToo movement around the world, saying: "I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell."