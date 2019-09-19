Fans swoon over Katrina Kaif's doppelganger

With an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, a TikTok star in India has recently seen her popularity level growing.

Spotted by Katrina's fans, Alina Rai already has 33.5 followers on Instagram.

While some social media followers of the TikTok star has been swooning over Rai, others wonder whether she has undergone plastic surgery to look like Katrina.

According to Indian media, Katirna is not the first Bollywood actor to have a lookalike.

Earlier, women having resemblance to Anuskha Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez had also gone viral on social media.