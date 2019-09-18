Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter’s brother Aaron ‘threatened to kill his pregnant wife’

Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter, claiming the ‘I Want Candy’ singer threatened to kill his “pregnant wife and unborn child.”

In a series of tweets the ‘Dead 7’ star wrote: “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick tweeted.

In the meantime, Aaron’s telling a completely different story.

The ‘I Need Sweet’ singer has been tweeting up a storm after the restraining order was granted, accusing Nick of attempting to blemish his image with false allegations of violent habits.

He wrote in a tweet: “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

In another tweet, Aaron threatened to file his harassment lawsuit against his 39-year-old brother.

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $,” the younger Carter wrote.

Attaching a clip that shows him and his brother getting into a physical altercation Aaron wrote: “LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth.”