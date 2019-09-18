close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slip into pub with Prince Archie unnoticed

Wed, Sep 18, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are often found taking over limelight with every little thing they do, but it looks like there are times when can sneak around escaping the public's eye.

According to a report by TMZ, the royal pair had recently slipped away unnoticed into a pub, along with their son Prince Archie who was covered with a blanket the entire time, napping away during their stay.

The report revealed that the mum and dad had enjoyed a delicious dinner of roast with Harry having a couple of beers while the Duchess went for water.

It was revealed further that the two had enjoyed their stay, keeping their celebrity status at bay and did not draw any unnecessary attention towards them and neither did any of the customers disturb the couple during their intimate outing. 

