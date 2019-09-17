Apple series ‘Shantaram’ casts Richard Roxburgh, Radhika Apte, Charlie Hunnam

The international original series of Apple TV+, ‘Shantaram’, has pronounced its cast. Australian actor Richard Roxburgh, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte and Hollywood actor Charlie Hunnam will be featured in pivotal roles.

‘Shantaram’ is based on Australian author Gregory David Roberts' 2003 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lin - a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut-off from family and friends by distance and fate, he discovers a new life in the slums, bars, and underworld of India.

As per the reports in Deadline, Hunnam, 39, will depict the character of convicted Australian bank robber Lindsay Ford. Roxburgh, 57, will represent Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingale, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts while Apte, 34, will portrait Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers.

Deadline further added that the series will have 10 parts, the first two of which will be helmed by Justin Kurzel, famous for ‘Assassins Creed’.

Kurzel will also serve as an executive producer alongside writer Eric Warren, Singer screenwriter of the comedy film ‘American Hustle’.

The series is suspected to spread out on the floors in Australia and India in October with a $5 million tax incentive from the Australian government.