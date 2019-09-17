It’s Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff on-screen and off-screen as well

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film ‘War’ is promising to be one of the biggest Bollywood hits as it features two highly adored stars of the industry.

In the film, Hrithik, 45, and Tiger, 29, will be seen waging a war against each other and it seems like the makers have pulled all stops to make this massive showdown a never seen before action display.

Recently, the ‘Baaghi’ star was spotted for a promotional event of the film where he was seen wearing an interesting shirt.

The t-shirt had Hrithik Roshan’s picture in his Krrish avatar with the words, “HIDING YOUR FEAR BEHIND A MASK?”

Well, with this Shroff has thrown another challenge at the ‘Super 30’ actor and it would be fun to see how the latter replies to this one.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial ‘War’ is going to bring the two action heroes of B-town Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Rishan on-screen for the first time along with Vaani Kapoor.

The high-octane action-packed thriller will hit theatres on October 2, and if the reaction to the trailer and general buzz is anything to go by then the fans of the stars are waiting for it with bated breath.

