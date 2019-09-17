Brad Pitt to hold back Oscar campaign for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Ad Astra’

With the anticipated ‘Ad Astra’ and the celebrated ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Brad Pitt is swiftly getting termed a favourite for next year’s Academy Awards.

These two particular films, in particular, have critics and industry insiders talking about the 55-year-old performer’s chances of bagging some Oscar gold at next year’s ceremony.

Recently, the ‘Fight Club’ star has been talking about the probability of his retiring from acting in recent interviews, and his latest stance expressed with Entertainment Weekly is no different.

Not only is Pitt contemplating getting out of the acting game altogether, but he’s also not interested in campaigning for Oscar nominations for either ‘Ad Astra’ or ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, as claimed by the star himself.

“Oh, man. I’m gonna abstain,” he told the magazine of his participating in the likely media blitz for both films.



The ‘Fury’ star further elaborated: “I mean, you never know, and it’s really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone whether it’s now or a decade from now.”

“I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on,” he commented.

Pitt has a fair share of experience with the Academy Awards as he won Best Picture in 2014 for his work on ‘12 Years A Slave’ and has received five other nominations, including two additional Best Picture nods and two for Best Actor.