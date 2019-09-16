iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: 3 things you didn’t know about the Apple series

Apple’s press event where it debuted the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, came and went on Tuesday.

And while a lot of noise was made about the handsets’ eccentric-looking camera setups, and the Pros' polarizing Midnight-Green color there were a few other iPhone 11 features that flew under the radar.

Not mentioned on the stage, but briefly shown on the screen was a “U1” chipset inside the iPhone 11 lineup.

Apart from this mysterious chipset, the new iPhones also support Wi-Fi 6, the next-generation of Wi-Fi networking.

But one feature Apple took away from the new iPhones is the 3D Touch, which has been on the iPhone since 2015. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max do not include the 3D touch feature found in the previous-generation of iPhones.

Wi-Fi 6

Similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus, the new iPhones have the next generation of wireless networking known as Wi-Fi 6. Compared to Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 “supports faster top transfer speeds, lets devices send more information with each individual transmission, let routers and other access points service more devices at once, helps denser and other wireless gadgets conserve battery power by scheduling transmissions, and facilities better, faster performance in dense, crowded environments like airports and stadiums,” as stated by the tech giant.

Ultra-Wideband Chip

Tech giant Apple has designed a new chip called U1 for “spatial awareness,” and it helps iPhones find other iPhones more precisely when they’re in close proximity. The new feature is said to improve AirDrop, a service that lets iPhone users quickly share files with nearby iPhones.

No more 3D Touch

Apple is disconnecting 3D touch, a feature which has been on the iPhone since 2015. As per the official website, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max do not feature 3D Touch. Instead, the new iPhones now come with “Haptic Touch”. The new touch works relatively the same way, except instead of having to press down harder on the screen, you’ll need to merely long-press on the item.