Wasim Akram reminds Pakistan to laud its unsung heroes after Muhammad Waseem’s win

Pakistan’s acclaimed boxer Muhammad Waseem despite a big win against Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor last week in Dubai, returned home to a country unaware of his heroics.

Addressing the neglect and disinterest that sports besides cricket get in the country, the 32-year-old turned to Twitter urging the public to highlight the boxing talent that resides in Pakistan.

The athlete was soon backed by former cricket champ Wasim Akram who noted that the public should be paying respects to Pakistan’s unsung heroes who wave the country’s flag on international platforms all around.

“I apologise on the behalf of Pakistan, Sometimes we as a country need to be “smacked on the face” with the fist of reality to wake us up and remind us how we should be treating our hero’s,” he said.

Akram went on to lift the confidence of the boxing sensation saying: “I’m picking you up from the airport next time myself! Massive congratulations on the win!”