Sara Ali Khan’s graduation video shows Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh beaming with pride

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is not just a charmer on silver screen but knows well how to win over hearts with her brains as well as she placed special stress on her education before entering the industry.

The feathers in her cap, undeniably come as a great source of pride for her superstar parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who can be seen cheering for the 24-year-old in a circulating video from her graduation.

Before heading to Columbia University for her undergraduate degree, the ‘Kedarnath’ starlet finished her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, during the graduation ceremony of which, Saif and Amrita can be seen beaming with pride over her feat.

On the work front, the actor is busy filming 'Coolie No 1’ remake alongside Varun Dhawan and will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ which will hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

