close
Sat Sep 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
September 14, 2019

Sara Ali Khan looks effortless-chic in mini shorts and ganji top

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 14, 2019

Whatever Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan wears becomes a fashion statement, be it as casual as donning an easy breezy outfit.

Recently, the 23-year-old actress was spotted wearing a ganji top and mini shorts to dance class and we just cannot stop obsessing over how effortless the beauty looked.

Check out Sara's pictures below: 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal' and then alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie no.1'. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood