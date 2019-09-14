Sara Ali Khan looks effortless-chic in mini shorts and ganji top

Whatever Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan wears becomes a fashion statement, be it as casual as donning an easy breezy outfit.



Recently, the 23-year-old actress was spotted wearing a ganji top and mini shorts to dance class and we just cannot stop obsessing over how effortless the beauty looked.

Check out Sara's pictures below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal' and then alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie no.1'.