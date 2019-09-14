Sara Ali Khan looks effortless-chic in mini shorts and ganji top

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Whatever Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan wears becomes a fashion statement, be it as casual as donning an easy breezy outfit.
Recently, the 23-year-old actress was spotted wearing a ganji top and mini shorts to dance class and we just cannot stop obsessing over how effortless the beauty looked.
Check out Sara's pictures below:
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal' and then alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie no.1'.
