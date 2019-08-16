Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on birthday with an appealing family picture

While Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 49th birthday in London along with his lady-love Kareena Kapoor Khan and youngest son Taimur Ali Khan, the actor received a special wish from daughter Sara Ali Khan.



‘Simmba’ starlet was the first one to wish her dad on his special day. Sharing a family portrait, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Abba. I love you so much.”

In the picture, Sara can be seen posing for a family photo with dad Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.



The father and daughter are very close to each other and their bond has been witnessed at a lot of instants.

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting in Bangkok for the remake of 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan and the film is being helmed by David Dhawan. Besides, Sara recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s 'Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan.