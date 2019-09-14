Samsung Galaxy J6 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy J6 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in Pakistan in May 2018. The Samsung Galaxy J6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 27,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy J6.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Features Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.0 (Oreo)

Display

5.6 inches (14.22 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Tru-Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy J6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan.