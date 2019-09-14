Samsung Galaxy J6 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy J6 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in Pakistan in May 2018. The Samsung Galaxy J6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 27,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy J6.
|Samsung Galaxy J6 Features
|Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.0 (Oreo)
|Display
|5.6 inches (14.22 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy J6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan.
