Sat Sep 14, 2019
Web Desk
September 14, 2019
Samsung Galaxy J6 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy J6 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 14, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in Pakistan in May 2018. The Samsung Galaxy J6 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 27,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy J6.

Samsung Galaxy J6 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy J6 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
Display
5.6 inches (14.22 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy J6 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan.

