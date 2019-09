Actress Huffman jailed for paying bribe

BOSTON: Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced two weeks jail time on Friday for paying bribe for her daughter's admission to a prestigious American university.



Huffman, 56, was the first parent to be sentenced among 50 people indicted in a cheating scandal to get children enrolled in top US colleges.

She was pleaded guilty in May during a tearful court appearance to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter´s SAT college entrance exam score.

The Oscar nominee , in a navy blue dress and cardigan, looked ashen-faced as she left the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, clutching the hand of her husband, actor William H. Macy.



In the ruling, Judge Indira Talwani remarked that it was necessary to send a message to other parents that they can´t use their wealth to cheat more deserving students.



"I think without this sentence you would be looking at a future with the community around you asking why you had gotten away with this," she said, according to media outlets in the courtroom.

The judge said Huffman can rebuild her life after serving the sentence, which also includes a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service.

"After this, you´ve paid your dues," she said.

The actress apologized to students and parents, saying she accepted the judge´s decision.

"I broke the law. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," the actress said in a statement.

"My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions," Huffman added.

Federal prosecutors had asked that Huffman be given a month in jail.

Her defense team recommended a sentence of a year´s probation and a $20,000 fine.

The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000. Her guilty plea avoided what would have been a well-publicized trial and potentially lengthier jail sentence.



The "Desperate Housewives" star announced her intention to plead guilty in April, saying she was "ashamed" of what she had done.