Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Mobile prices and specifications

Fri Sep 13, 2019
Web Desk
September 13, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Fold Mobile prices and specifications
Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 139,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy S10 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 MP Front Camera
Battery
3400 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan.

