Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S10 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 139,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy S10.
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Features
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3400 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy S10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan.
