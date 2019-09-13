close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 13, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Pro Mobile Price and Specifications

Huawei P30 Pro Price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Pro Mobile Price and Specifications
Read More

Read More

Huawei P30 price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

The Huawei P30 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Huawei P30 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 124,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30.

Huawei P30 FeaturesHuawei P30 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Waterproof, IP53
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
40 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
3650 mAh battery with Super Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei P30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei P30 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other