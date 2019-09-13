Huawei P30 price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei P30 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Huawei P30 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 124,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei P30.

Huawei P30 Features Huawei P30 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Waterproof, IP53

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

40 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

3650 mAh battery with Super Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei P30 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei P30 in Pakistan.