PPP MPA Ghulam Shah Jilani passes away in Karachi

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh MPA Ghulam Shah Jilani has passed away at a hospital in Karachi after brief ailment, sources in his family said Friday.



He has been under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for quite some time now, his family told Geo News.

The funeral prayer will be offered Friday afternoon in his native area, Naing Shareef.

He was elected Sindh MPA from Juhi, a Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-86 Dadu-IV.

He has been the member of the Standing Committee on Food, the Standing Committee on Higher, technical Education and Research, School Education (upto Matriculation) and Special Education, and the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.



He has been Sindh MPA four times on PPP's ticket.