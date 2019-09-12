Gauri Khan takes credit for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's iconic looks from ‘Baazigar’

Thursdays call for some priceless throwback photos from Bollywood stars, and this time around it was Gauri Khan who went down memory lane and finished out these frame-worthy photos of B-town’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing two photos from SRK’s 90s hit romantic flick ‘Baazigar’, Gauri shared some interesting details behind her husband’s quirky costume for the track ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ with Kajol.

Apart from that, the ace designer also took credit for being the mastermind behind the look.

Gauri turned to Instagram saying: “Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s…Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback...”

Gauri has gradually become a leading interior designer and has even tried her hand at fashion designing. While SRK has been making his mark in the world of cinema, Gauri has been carving a niche for herself and has simultaneously been helping several Bollywood stars, make their houses a homelier with her exquisite taste.

