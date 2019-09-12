COAS Gen Bajwa, Saudi military adviser discuss matters of regional security

RAWALPINDI: Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military adviser to Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.



The two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, a training exchange programme was also discussed during the meeting.

COAS General Bajwa affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building of the Royal Saudi land forces.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's valuable contributions particularly towards regional peace and stability.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy was also present during the meeting, the ISPR said.